Everyone feels stress. Sometimes, though, even everyday challenges may seem overwhelming. But you are not alone. As an Air and Space Professional, you are surrounded by people who care, and there is always someone who wants to listen. For those of you who are feeling under stress, reach out to your first line supervisor, your chaplain, your spouse, your fellow Wingman. And, if you recognize signs of distress in your friend, a family member or a colleague, make sure to connect to protect. Show how you care.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 10:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767833
|VIRIN:
|200930-F-FT687-1118
|Filename:
|DOD_108003340
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How Do You Care?, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT