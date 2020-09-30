How Do You Care?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Everyone feels stress. Sometimes, though, even everyday challenges may seem overwhelming. But you are not alone. As an Air and Space Professional, you are surrounded by people who care, and there is always someone who wants to listen. For those of you who are feeling under stress, reach out to your first line supervisor, your chaplain, your spouse, your fellow Wingman. And, if you recognize signs of distress in your friend, a family member or a colleague, make sure to connect to protect. Show how you care.