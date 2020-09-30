Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How Do You Care?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2020

    Video by Rebecca Ward 

    Dept. of the Air Force Resilience

    Everyone feels stress. Sometimes, though, even everyday challenges may seem overwhelming. But you are not alone. As an Air and Space Professional, you are surrounded by people who care, and there is always someone who wants to listen. For those of you who are feeling under stress, reach out to your first line supervisor, your chaplain, your spouse, your fellow Wingman. And, if you recognize signs of distress in your friend, a family member or a colleague, make sure to connect to protect. Show how you care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 10:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767833
    VIRIN: 200930-F-FT687-1118
    Filename: DOD_108003340
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Do You Care?, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    mental health
    leadership
    care
    listen
    connect to protect

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT