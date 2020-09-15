Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mes de la Herencia Hispana | Hispanic Heritage Month

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Rosales 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Lt. Col. José Luis Montalván da un saludo para el Mes de la Herencia Hispana en MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina. El Mes de la Herencia Hispana se celebra entre el 15 de septiembre y el 15 de octubre. Montalvan es el oficial de operaciones de reclutamiento del distrito para el 6th Marine Corps District, donde supervisa el entrenamiento y las operaciones de reclutamiento para garantizar que jóvenes calificados tengan la oportunidad de entrar al U.S. Marine Corps.

    Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan gives a shout out for Hispanic Heritage Month at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between the dates of Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Montalvan serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6th Marine Corps District where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure qualified young men and women are allowed the opportunity to join the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 09:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767831
    VIRIN: 200915-M-GP312-601
    Filename: DOD_108003338
    Length: 00:00:36
    Language: Spanish
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: HIALEAH, FL, US
    Appreciation
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Immigrant
    Latino
    immigration

