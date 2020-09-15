De inmigrante a oficial del Marine Corps | From Immigrant to Marine Corps Officer (No Subtitles)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. José Luis Montalván, del 6th Marine Corps District, recuerda su viaje a los 11 años de edad desde Nicaragua a los EE. UU., Y cómo su educación lo llevó a una vida de servicio militar en MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, en septiembre . 3, 2020. Montalvan se alistó en el Marine Corps en 1995 y obtuvo un encargo a través del Programa de Educación para el Comisionado de Alistados de la Marina en 2002. Actualmente se desempeña como oficial de operaciones de reclutamiento del distrito para el 6th MCD, donde supervisa las operaciones de reclutamiento y la capacitación para garantizar que los hombres y mujeres más calificados tengan la oportunidad de entrar al Marine Corps.



Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan, with 6th Marine Corps District, remembers his journey at 11 years of age from Nicaragua to the U.S., and how his upbringing led him to a life of military service at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, on Sept. 3, 2020. Montalvan enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1995, and earned a commissioning through the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program in 2002. He currently serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6th MCD, where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure that the most qualified men and women are given the opportunity to join the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)