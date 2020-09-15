Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    De inmigrante a oficial del Marine Corps | From Immigrant to Marine Corps Officer (No Subtitles)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jorge Rosales 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Lt. Col. José Luis Montalván, del 6th Marine Corps District, recuerda su viaje a los 11 años de edad desde Nicaragua a los EE. UU., Y cómo su educación lo llevó a una vida de servicio militar en MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, en septiembre . 3, 2020. Montalvan se alistó en el Marine Corps en 1995 y obtuvo un encargo a través del Programa de Educación para el Comisionado de Alistados de la Marina en 2002. Actualmente se desempeña como oficial de operaciones de reclutamiento del distrito para el 6th MCD, donde supervisa las operaciones de reclutamiento y la capacitación para garantizar que los hombres y mujeres más calificados tengan la oportunidad de entrar al Marine Corps.

    Lt. Col. Jose Luis Montalvan, with 6th Marine Corps District, remembers his journey at 11 years of age from Nicaragua to the U.S., and how his upbringing led him to a life of military service at MCRD Parris Island, South Carolina, on Sept. 3, 2020. Montalvan enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1995, and earned a commissioning through the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Education Program in 2002. He currently serves as the district recruiting operations officer for 6th MCD, where he oversees recruiting operations and training to ensure that the most qualified men and women are given the opportunity to join the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge A. Rosales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 09:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767828
    VIRIN: 200915-M-GP312-032
    Filename: DOD_108003281
    Length: 00:02:41
    Language: Spanish
    Location: MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Hometown: HIALEAH, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, De inmigrante a oficial del Marine Corps | From Immigrant to Marine Corps Officer (No Subtitles), by Sgt Jorge Rosales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Appreciation
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Immigrant
    Latino
    immigration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT