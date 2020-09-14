Chiefs Talk Suicide Prevention

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767817" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Part five of a video where CMSgt Steve Cenov, 20th FW Command Chief, CMSgt John Storms, U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief, CMSgt Benjamin Hedden, 15th AF Command Team chief and Command Sgt. Major Brian Hester, U.S. Army Central Command Sergeant Major, connected virtually to have an honest and raw conversation about suicide prevention and how, with vulnerability and courage, leaders can be there for service members experiencing mental health hardships.