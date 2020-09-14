Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chiefs Talk Suicide Prevention

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Destani Matheny 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Part five of a video where CMSgt Steve Cenov, 20th FW Command Chief, CMSgt John Storms, U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief, CMSgt Benjamin Hedden, 15th AF Command Team chief and Command Sgt. Major Brian Hester, U.S. Army Central Command Sergeant Major, connected virtually to have an honest and raw conversation about suicide prevention and how, with vulnerability and courage, leaders can be there for service members experiencing mental health hardships.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 08:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 767817
    VIRIN: 200914-F-BT860-564
    Filename: DOD_108003222
    Length: 00:08:32
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    airmen
    depression
    mental health
    suicide
    anxiety
    stigma
    suicide prevention month

