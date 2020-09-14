Part four of a video where CMSgt Steve Cenov, 20th FW Command Chief, CMSgt John Storms, U.S. Air Forces Central Command Chief, CMSgt Benjamin Hedden, 15th AF Command Team chief and Command Sgt. Major Brian Hester, U.S. Army Central Command Sergeant Major, connected virtually to have an honest and raw conversation about suicide prevention and how, with vulnerability and courage, leaders can be there for service members experiencing mental health hardships.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 08:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767816
|VIRIN:
|200914-F-BT860-497
|Filename:
|DOD_108003207
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chiefs Talk Suicide Prevention, by A1C Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT