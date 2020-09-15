Camp Lejeune Active Duty COVID-19 Site

The Active Duty COVID-19 Screening Site is open Monday through Friday from 0730-1530.
The site is located at Bldg FC-56 and Bldg FC-57 off Sneads Ferry Road, next to 2D Med Log.
Active duty should still contact their sick call for preliminary screening first before arriving at the COVID-19 Screening Site.
