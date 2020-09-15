Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lejeune Active Duty COVID-19 Site

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The Active Duty COVID-19 Screening Site is open Monday through Friday from 0730-1530.
    The site is located at Bldg FC-56 and Bldg FC-57 off Sneads Ferry Road, next to 2D Med Log.
    Active duty should still contact their sick call for preliminary screening first before arriving at the COVID-19 Screening Site.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 08:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767814
    VIRIN: 200915-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108003198
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lejeune Active Duty COVID-19 Site, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pandemic
    Navy Medicine
    COVID

