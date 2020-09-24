Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Static Life Fire Training

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    09.24.2020

    Video by Georgios Moumoulidis 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with HSC, 96th ASB, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Rotational Aviation Forces contact Static Life Fire Training, preparing the gun teams for gunnery, getting the Soldiers familiar with the M 240 machine gun Weapon system, Oberdachstetten Range, Germany, Sept. 24, 2020 (U.S. Army
    video by Georgios Moumoulidis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Static Life Fire Training, by Georgios Moumoulidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st CAB
    96th ASB
    7th ATC
    StrongEurope
    Life Fire Training

