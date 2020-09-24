Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion- HIRAIN B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2020

    Video by Cpl. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Airmen with the Special Operations Squadron, conduct a high altitude-low opening jump to secure an airfield facilitating a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration and simulated firing mission at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2020. The exercise represented a step forward in demonstrating how III Marine Expeditionary Force units can leverage the unique capabilities of joint partners in rapidly dispersing to and operating from key maritime terrain, sustain distributed positions, and quickly displace or withdraw as necessitated by the tactical situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767803
    VIRIN: 200924-M-AR498-004
    Filename: DOD_108003124
    Length: 00:21:27
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion- HIRAIN B-Roll, by Cpl Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #marines #Japan #okinawa #3drecon #recon #tactical #amphibious #himar #training #swift #silent #dead

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT