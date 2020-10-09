Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Battalion 10th SFG(A) Airborne Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    09.10.2020

    Video by Kenneth Takada 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    B-roll of airborne operations from 1-10 SFG(A).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767800
    VIRIN: 200910-A-VZ328-1476
    Filename: DOD_108003121
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion 10th SFG(A) Airborne Operations, by Kenneth Takada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Parachute
    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    USASOC
    Special Operations Command
    US Army Special Operations Command
    Airborne
    10th Special Forces Group
    Special Operations Command Europe
    ArmyStrong
    10th SFG(A)
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT