    Go Army Shoutout - SGT Kyana Villalobos

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    09.30.2020

    Courtesy Video

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kyana Villalobos gives a shoutout to the Army Knights from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Sept. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 06:06
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 767799
    VIRIN: 200930-Z-HN930-0003
    Filename: DOD_108003081
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Army Shoutout - SGT Kyana Villalobos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Pennsylvania
    Sports
    Al Asad Air Base
    National Guard
    628th ASB
    PANG
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    28th ECAB
    AAAB
    28thID
    GoArmy2020
    Combines Joint Task Force

