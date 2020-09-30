U.S. Army Sgt. Kyana Villalobos gives a shoutout to the Army Knights from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Sept. 30, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 06:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|767799
|VIRIN:
|200930-Z-HN930-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108003081
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Hometown:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Go Army Shoutout - SGT Kyana Villalobos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT