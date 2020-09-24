U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Airmen with the Special Operations Squadron, conduct a high altitude-low opening jump to secure an airfield facilitating a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration and simulated firing mission at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2020. The exercise represented a step forward in demonstrating how III Marine Expeditionary Force units can leverage the unique capabilities of joint partners in rapidly dispersing to and operating from key maritime terrain, sustain distributed positions, and quickly displace or withdraw as necessitated by the tactical situation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 05:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767795
|VIRIN:
|200924-M-AR498-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108003053
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion- HIRAIN Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT