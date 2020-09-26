Demo Range

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct a demolitions range at Range 2, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2020. The range was conducted with combat engineers and infantry Marines in order to achieve training and readiness standards for demolitions. incorporating infantryman into this level of training allows them to understand how to properly employ their combat engineers during future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)
