    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct a demolitions range at Range 2, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2020. The range was conducted with combat engineers and infantry Marines in order to achieve training and readiness standards for demolitions. incorporating infantryman into this level of training allows them to understand how to properly employ their combat engineers during future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 05:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767792
    VIRIN: 200926-M-QU139-183
    Filename: DOD_108003050
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Demo Range, by LCpl Jonathan Willcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    marine
    japan
    okinawa
    demolition
    combat engineer
    marine corps
    demolitions
    c4
    3d MarDiv
    3d Marine Division
    Infanty

