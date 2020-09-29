B-Roll of initial takeoffs from Mission Assurance Exercise 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2020 07:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767789
|VIRIN:
|200929-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108003032
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|BRANDON, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll Mission Assurance eXercise 2020, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT