    B-Roll Mission Assurance eXercise 2020

    BRANDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of initial takeoffs from Mission Assurance Exercise 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 07:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767789
    VIRIN: 200929-F-EJ253-001
    Filename: DOD_108003032
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: BRANDON, GB 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Mission Assurance eXercise 2020, by SrA Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

