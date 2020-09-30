Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division News B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division News B-Roll of training during the Republic of Korea Rotation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 04:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767785
    VIRIN: 200930-A-QE526-710
    Filename: DOD_108002955
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division News B-Roll, by SSG Simon McTizic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bradley
    paladin
    abrams
    shotgun
    grenade
    rok
    fort riley
    artillery
    1st Infantry Division
    Kansas
    choi
    deployement
    kwon
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    2abct
    simon mctizic
    mctizic
    inha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT