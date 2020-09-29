Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    09.29.2020

    Video by Pfc. Trinity Carter 

    AFN Vicenza

    USAG Italy Education Center updates their class procedures since COVID-19, Sept. 30, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 03:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767775
    VIRIN: 200930-A-FF323-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108002926
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Education Center Procedures Change Instagram, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pandemic
    Strong Europe
    Target_News_Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID19
    KillTheVirus
    ArmyCOVID19Fight

