    200924-DGU-PACUP-Swimming Lessons-PO2 Berksteiner

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Daegu

    A news package regarding swimming lessons offered at the Aquatics Center on Camp Walker in Daegu, South Korea.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 02:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767767
    VIRIN: 200924-N-UY393-450
    Filename: DOD_108002815
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200924-DGU-PACUP-Swimming Lessons-PO2 Berksteiner, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    kids
    pool
    daegu
    swimming
    lessons
    garrison
    aquatics
    children
    family
    mwr
    soldiers
    fitness
    army
    camp walker
    usag

