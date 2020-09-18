Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Is My Squad: 25th Infantry Division Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division describe how they are implementing This Is My Squad during EIB/ESB Training on Schofield Barracks East Range.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 22:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767756
    VIRIN: 200918-A-RN631-462
    Filename: DOD_108002729
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Is My Squad: 25th Infantry Division Expert Infantry Badge/Expert Soldier Badge Training, by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Expert Infantryman Badge
    Training
    Expert Infantry Badge
    Expert Soldier Badge
    This Is My Squad

