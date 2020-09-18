Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st. Lt. Michael Lockwood discusses 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion Field Training Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    1st. Lt. Michael Lockwood, a pilot with 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, discusses the unit's field training exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 21:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767753
    VIRIN: 200918-A-JP684-169
    Filename: DOD_108002725
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st. Lt. Michael Lockwood discusses 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion Field Training Exercise, by SGT Tiffany Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd Infantry Division
    U.S. Army Pacific
    U.S. Army

