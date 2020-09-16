Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Shoot House

    UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, do a live fire shoot house event at Fort Stewart, GA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 19:42
    Category: Video Productions
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Shoot House, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Range
    Shooting
    Parris Island
    Marines

