    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe  

    12th Marine Corps District

    Gunnery Sgt. Rodrigo Davalos, the Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge of Recruiting Sub-Station Imperial Beach, Recruiting Station San Diego, discusses the opportunities and benefits of the Marine Corps at RSS Imperial Beach, August 21, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 19:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767742
    VIRIN: 200821-M-GT736-001
    Filename: DOD_108002612
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing RSS Imperial Beach, by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    California
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruiting
    RSS
    MCRC
    Imperial Beach
    12th Marine Corps District
    Recruiting Sub-Station
    12MCD

