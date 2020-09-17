Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A look inside the Marine Corps Reserves

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe  

    12th Marine Corps District

    Gunnery Sgt. Ken Lagree gives an inside look at the Marine Corps Reserves, September 17, 2020. Lagree works as a California Highway Patrol Officer while he continues to serve in the Marine Corps Reserves. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Bernadette Plouffe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 19:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767741
    VIRIN: 200917-M-GT736-001
    Filename: DOD_108002602
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A look inside the Marine Corps Reserves, by Sgt Bernadette Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Reserves
    California
    Marine Corps
    Police
    Marines
    CHP

