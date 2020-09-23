Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hispanic Americans: A 311th Signal Command (Theater) Celebration

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    This month, the Soldiers, civilians and families of the 311th SC (T) proudly celebrate Hispanic American contributions to the U.S. Army. This year's theme is about, "Being Proud of Your Past, Embrace the Future."
    #Theatervoice

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Hispanics in the Army
    307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    Army Diversity
    #Theatervoice

