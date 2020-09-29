Mr. Lemuel Alvarez presents his idea to ensure that continuous process improvement programs are tightly linked to outcomes and effective management. Based on his experiences, many government organizations have not fully realized the promised savings normally associated with CPI programs. All too often, many CPI companies over emphasize small pockets of successful cases, and in turn, fail to observe the growing costs of CPI programs negate any realized savings.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 17:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|767731
|VIRIN:
|200929-F-XX124-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108002412
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lean 6 Sigma Enhanced Management, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT