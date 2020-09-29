Lean 6 Sigma Enhanced Management

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767731" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mr. Lemuel Alvarez presents his idea to ensure that continuous process improvement programs are tightly linked to outcomes and effective management. Based on his experiences, many government organizations have not fully realized the promised savings normally associated with CPI programs. All too often, many CPI companies over emphasize small pockets of successful cases, and in turn, fail to observe the growing costs of CPI programs negate any realized savings.