    C-17 taxi and takeoff

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cory Davis 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Footage of C-17s taxiing and taking off from Joint Base Charleston, SC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767731
    VIRIN: 200919-F-KD828-0001
    Filename: DOD_107996893
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 taxi and takeoff, by A1C Cory Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Teamcharleston

