200919-N-KP021-0010 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2020) An EA-18G Growler assigned to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141 launches a high-speed anti-radar missile (HARM) as part of a joint force sinking exercise (SINKEX) targeting the decommissioned frigate USS Curts (FFG 38) as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in the cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy videos by Lt. Victoria McCrave and Lt. Cmdr. Derrick Petett)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2020 16:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767730
|VIRIN:
|200919-N-KP021-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_107996885
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Electronic Attack Squadron 141 Participates in SINKEX during Valiant Shield 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT