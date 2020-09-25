Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 1 man 12 miles east of Government Cut

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew rescue a man after his 25-foot pleasure craft, Vita Beata, capsized approximately 12 miles east of Government Cut, Florida, Sept. 25, 2020. The boat crew arrived on scene, safely embarked the man and took him ashore. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sonya Alcocer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767730
    VIRIN: 200925-G-G0107-1003
    Filename: DOD_108002411
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 man 12 miles east of Government Cut, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D7
    Station Miami Beach
    Government Cut

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT