3-7 Live Fire

Pvt. John Harris, cannon crewmember, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, talks about his section conducting Table XII gunnery certifications at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawai`i Island, Hawaii, Sep. 24, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 17:17
|Location:
|HI, US
