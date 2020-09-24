Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-7 Live Fire

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Porch 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pvt. John Harris, cannon crewmember, Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, talks about his section conducting Table XII gunnery certifications at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawai`i Island, Hawaii, Sep. 24, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 17:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767729
    VIRIN: 200924-A-EN604-990
    Filename: DOD_108002395
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-7 Live Fire, by MSG Andrew Porch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

