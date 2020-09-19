Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strike Fighter Squadron 27 Participates in SINKEX during Valiant Shield 2020

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.19.2020

    200919-N-KP021-0003 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 launches a standoff land attack missile - expanded response (SLAM-ER) as part of a joint force sinking exercise (SINKEX) targeting the decommissioned frigate USS Curts (FFG 38) as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in the cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Barringer)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVW 5
    VFA 27
    U.S. Navy
    Pacific Fleet
    SINKEX
    Valiant Shield
    CTF 70
    Security and Stability
    Indo-Pacific
    standoff land attack missile - expanded response
    SLAM-ER

