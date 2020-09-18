USAREUR Fall EFMB 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767720" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Candidates participate in the Army Fitness Test portion of the U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Baumholder, Germany Sep 18, 2020.



In order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, while training and testing to standard, competitors were required to have a negative Covid-19 test prior to reporting and outside contact has been limited, mannequins are being used when possible, and all equipment is being cleaned between candidates for the duration of the training. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)