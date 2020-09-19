Strike Fighter Squadron 27 Participates in SINKEX during Valiant Shield 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200919-N-KP021-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the “Royal Maces” of VFA-27 launches a high-speed anti-radar missile (HARM) as part of a joint force sinking exercise (SINKEX) targeting the decommissioned frigate USS Curts (FFG 38) as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in the cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Daniel Barringer)