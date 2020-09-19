Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Sigh of Relief

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Pensacola, FL- Florida National Guard soldiers deliver food and water to local residents at a point of distribution.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767717
    VIRIN: 200919-F-ZH301-786
    Filename: DOD_107996828
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Sigh of Relief, by SSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    Army
    FLNG
    Hurricane Sally

