    How to use Film Processing Center Printers Stringer

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    9th Intelligence Squadron

    9th Intelligence Squadron aerial imagery production technicians use Niagara Printers to create duplicates from the U-2 Dragon Lady optical bar camera's original negative film at the Film Processing Center at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. This video was created to help train technicians on how to use the printers.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767716
    VIRIN: 200727-F-AG923-1002
    Filename: DOD_108002273
    Length: 00:13:35
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to use Film Processing Center Printers Stringer, by SSgt Valentina Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    film
    Beale Air Force Base
    California
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    Capstone
    training video
    printer
    FPC
    duplicate
    Printing
    9th Intelligence Squadron
    Flim Processing Center
    aerial imagery production technician
    photo processor
    Niagara Printer
    original negative
    9 IS
    OBC
    optical bar camer

