How to use Film Processing Center Printers Stringer

9th Intelligence Squadron aerial imagery production technicians use Niagara Printers to create duplicates from the U-2 Dragon Lady optical bar camera's original negative film at the Film Processing Center at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. This video was created to help train technicians on how to use the printers.