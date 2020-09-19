Social Media news highlight: Senior Defense Department officials took part in a discussion about missile defense capabilities in 2030
Article by TERRI MOON CRONK and pictures from DVIDS, Sept.11, 2020
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2020 12:33
|Category:
|Video ID:
|767708
|VIRIN:
|200919-A-LN300-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107996818
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Defense News: Sept. 19, 2020, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT