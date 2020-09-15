Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Disability Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    National Disability Employment Awareness Month is celebrated each October to educate people about disability employment as well as to recognize the contributions of employees with disabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 15:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767706
    VIRIN: 200915-F-PR861-030
    Filename: DOD_108002129
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Disability Awareness Month, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Employment
    Disability
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    HAFB
    National Disability Employment Awareness Month
    NDEAM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT