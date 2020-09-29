Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard medevacs crew member 240 miles off Galveston, Texas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists a 28-year-old male from the 800-foot tanker Chrysanthemum approximately 225 miles offshore Galveston, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020. The patient was experiencing extreme abdominal pain and was transferred to awaiting emergency response personnel at Ellington Airport in Houston where he was reported in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767705
    VIRIN: 200929-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_108002119
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member 240 miles off Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medevac
    Air Station Houston
    MH-65 Dolphin
    hoist
    Galveston
    HC-144 Ocean Sentry
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    dvidsdaily
    weeklyvideos
    tanker Chrysanthemum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT