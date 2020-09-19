Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR Fall EFMB 2020

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.19.2020

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Candidates participate in the land navigation portion of the U.S. Army Europe Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) at Baumholder, Germany Sep 19, 2020.

    In order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, while training and testing to standard, competitors were required to have a negative Covid-19 test prior to reporting and outside contact has been limited, mannequins are being used when possible, and all equipment is being cleaned between candidates for the duration of the training. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767703
    VIRIN: 200919-A-RD023-001
    Filename: DOD_107996792
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, USAREUR Fall EFMB 2020, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

