Hurricane Laura: USACE powering up life-saving facilities

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors at the request of FEMA installed a generator at a Cameron Parish fire station Friday, Sept. 18. The USACE temporary power mission provides generators for life-saving facilities (911 centers, police, fire stations, and medical facilities), life sustaining facilities (water and wastewater treatment and pumping facilities) and other municipal facilities to reinstitute local command and control and post-event recovery. USACE has installed more than 85 generators in southwest Louisiana. Jason Pruett from the USACE Memphis district walks us through the porcess.
