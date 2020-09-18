Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE provides temporary power in Hurricane Laura Response and Recovery

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Some views around Calcasieu Parish in southwest Louisiana as communities recover from the devastating winds that Hurricane #Laura brought with her when she made landfall in Cameron Parish during the early morning hours of Aug. 27. Storm debris lines the rights-of-ways of roads and utility company trucks share residential streets with normal vehicular traffic. As an arm of the FEMA federal response to Hurricane Laura, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing support to the state and local communities largely through our temporary emergency power, Operation Blue Roof and infrastructure assessment programs. The Corps is also providing technical assistance to the state with debris removal and temporary housing.

    VIDEO INFO

