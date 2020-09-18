USACE provides temporary power in Hurricane Laura Response and Recovery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Some views around Calcasieu Parish in southwest Louisiana as communities recover from the devastating winds that Hurricane #Laura brought with her when she made landfall in Cameron Parish during the early morning hours of Aug. 27. Storm debris lines the rights-of-ways of roads and utility company trucks share residential streets with normal vehicular traffic. As an arm of the FEMA federal response to Hurricane Laura, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is providing support to the state and local communities largely through our temporary emergency power, Operation Blue Roof and infrastructure assessment programs. The Corps is also providing technical assistance to the state with debris removal and temporary housing.