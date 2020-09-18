Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner 20: Wrap Up Video

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jeron Walker 

    Georgia National Guard

    Noble Partner 20 is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its fifth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe. The exercise occurred at Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in the country of Georgia from Sept. 7-18, 2020. It enhances participating nation’s abilities to respond effectively to regional crises, deter potential adversaries, and meet national defense goals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 07:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767699
    VIRIN: 200919-A-OD941-001
    Filename: DOD_107996582
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Noble Partner 20: Wrap Up Video, by SGT Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Georgia Air National Guard
    118th Field Artillery Regiment
    EUCOM
    1st Battalion
    USArmy
    2CR
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    Overseas Deployment
    78th Troop Command
    173rd Airborne Division
    NoblePartner
    Noble Partner 20
    177th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Georgia MOD
    Overses Training Excersice

