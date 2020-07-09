Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hispanic Heritage Month: Be proud of your past, embrace the future, Ep. 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig and Bianka Lathan

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Gisela Morales Guzman, property book NCOIC, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses what makes her a proud Hispanic American. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Army commemorates and celebrates the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation, society and culture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig and Bianka Lathan, 1st TSC, Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 14:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 767697
    VIRIN: 200907-O-ZS229-059
    Filename: DOD_108002022
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Be proud of your past, embrace the future, Ep. 4, by SFC Noel Gerig and Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    First Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT