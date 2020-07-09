Sgt. Gisela Morales Guzman, property book NCOIC, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, discusses what makes her a proud Hispanic American. During Hispanic Heritage Month, the U.S. Army commemorates and celebrates the contributions of Hispanic Americans to our nation, society and culture. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig and Bianka Lathan, 1st TSC, Public Affairs)
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month: Be proud of your past, embrace the future, Ep. 4, by SFC Noel Gerig and Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
