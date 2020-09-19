Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam launches Harpoon missile during SINKEX

    AT SEA

    09.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2020) -- Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) launches a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile as part of a joint force sinking exercise (SINKEX) targeting the decommissioned frigate USS Curts (FFG 38) during Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Intelligence Specialist Frank Gutierrez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 03:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767696
    VIRIN: 200919-N-VF045-1001
    Filename: DOD_107996470
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam launches Harpoon missile during SINKEX, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    7th Fleet
    Live-Fire
    Sinking
    Exercise
    US Navy
    USS Antietam
    SINKEX
    Valiant Shield
    CTF 70
    PACFLT
    CG 54

