U.S. Congresswoman Kay Granger toured Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth September 28, 2020. Granger met with various base senior leadership, including the Texas Air National Guard 136th Airlift Wing. (Texas Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)
Date Taken:
|09.28.2020
Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 14:26
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|767696
VIRIN:
|200929-Z-US479-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108002013
Length:
|00:01:01
Location:
|TX, US
This work, Congressional visit gives wing support, by A1C Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
