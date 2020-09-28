Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional visit gives wing support

    TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Congresswoman Kay Granger toured Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth September 28, 2020. Granger met with various base senior leadership, including the Texas Air National Guard 136th Airlift Wing. (Texas Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

