Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KC-135 lands at Andersen Air Force base during Valiant Shield

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.18.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 909 Air Refueling Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan lands during exercise Valiant Shield Sept. 18, 2020, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Valiant Shield is a U.S.-only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training among U.S. forces in relation to current operational plans. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 06:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767695
    VIRIN: 200918-F-LP948-0002
    Filename: DOD_107996406
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 lands at Andersen Air Force base during Valiant Shield, by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Guam
    KC-135
    Raptor
    Andersen AFB
    Valiant Shield
    VS20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT