    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Completes Qualifications and Certifications

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Huntington 

    USS Carl Vinson

    200918-N-CR202-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2020) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts flight deck certification (FDC) and carrier air traffic control center (CATCC) certification while underway. Vinson completed a 17-month maintenance period and retrofit in August, during which the ship underwent a complete restoration and system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightning II mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2020 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767693
    VIRIN: 200918-N-CR202-1001
    Filename: DOD_107996388
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Completes Qualifications and Certifications, by PO3 Christian Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flight deck certification
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    F-35C
    sea lightning

