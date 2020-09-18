USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Completes Qualifications and Certifications

200918-N-CR202-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 18, 2020) USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts flight deck certification (FDC) and carrier air traffic control center (CATCC) certification while underway. Vinson completed a 17-month maintenance period and retrofit in August, during which the ship underwent a complete restoration and system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightning II mission capabilities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian M. Huntington/Released)
|09.18.2020
|09.19.2020 00:36
|B-Roll
|767693
|200918-N-CR202-1001
|DOD_107996388
|00:05:32
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
