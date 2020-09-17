Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers and Warm Springs Police officers worked together to organize traffic control points, protecting the local community on Sept. 17, 2020, Warm Spring, Ore. Soldiers helped to free up local law enforcement to perform more critical duties in the surrounding area.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 22:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767692
|VIRIN:
|200917-Z-KM096-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107996372
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|WARM SPRINGS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon Army National Guard and Warm Springs Police work together to protect local community, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT