    Oregon Army National Guard and Warm Springs Police work together to protect local community

    WARM SPRINGS, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers and Warm Springs Police officers worked together to organize traffic control points, protecting the local community on Sept. 17, 2020, Warm Spring, Ore. Soldiers helped to free up local law enforcement to perform more critical duties in the surrounding area.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 22:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767692
    VIRIN: 200917-Z-KM096-001
    Filename: DOD_107996372
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: WARM SPRINGS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon Army National Guard and Warm Springs Police work together to protect local community, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    oregon
    air guard
    army guard
    fires
    Firefighting
    Oregon National Guard
    domestic operations
    Oregon Military Department
    forest
    ORNG
    wildland fires
    Timothy Jackson
    OMD
    red card

