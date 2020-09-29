Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defense Official Discusses 'Agile' Procurement at Conference, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M. Lord speaks about agile procurement during the virtual ComDef 2020 - Ensuring a Resilient and Agile Defense Industrial Base, Sept. 29, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 16:19
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767691
    Filename: DOD_108001986
    Length: 01:41:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Official Discusses 'Agile' Procurement at Conference, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT