PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (February 18, 2018) - The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) successfully undocks from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Dry Dock #1 on February 18, 2018. The undocking marks the completion of regularly scheduled maintenance and modernization.(U.S. Navy video by Dave Amodo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767689
|VIRIN:
|180216-N-HO944-682
|Filename:
|DOD_107996367
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS North Carolina (SSN 777) undocking time-lapse from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
