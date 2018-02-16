Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS North Carolina (SSN 777) undocking time-lapse from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2018

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (February 18, 2018) - The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) successfully undocks from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Dry Dock #1 on February 18, 2018. The undocking marks the completion of regularly scheduled maintenance and modernization.(U.S. Navy video by Dave Amodo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2018
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767689
    VIRIN: 180216-N-HO944-682
    Filename: DOD_107996367
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS North Carolina (SSN 777) undocking time-lapse from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ship Maintenance

