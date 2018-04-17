PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 17, 2018) - USS Port Royal (CG 73) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Dry Dock #4 on April 17, 2018. The guided-missile cruiser is in preparation for regularly scheduled maintenance and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Dave Amodo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2020 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767688
|VIRIN:
|180417-N-HO944-285
|Filename:
|DOD_107996361
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Port Royal (CG 73) undocking time-lapse from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT