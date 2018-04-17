Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Port Royal (CG 73) undocking time-lapse from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2018

    Video by Dave Amodo 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (April 17, 2018) - USS Port Royal (CG 73) successfully docks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility’s Dry Dock #4 on April 17, 2018. The guided-missile cruiser is in preparation for regularly scheduled maintenance and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Dave Amodo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2018
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767688
    VIRIN: 180417-N-HO944-285
    Filename: DOD_107996361
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Port Royal (CG 73) undocking time-lapse from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, by Dave Amodo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ship maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT