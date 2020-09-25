Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention message from Maj. Michael Ann Glotfelter

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Every single person can help prevent suicide by encouraging others to seek help early. One of our behavioral health providers, Maj. G, has a challenge for the Eielson community to help keep our friends and loved ones healthy everyday.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2020 14:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 767687
    VIRIN: 200925-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_108001970
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    TAGS

    mental health
    Alaska
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    Eielson Air Force Base
    Eielson AFB
    suicide awareness
    354th Fighter Wing
    354th Medical Group
    354 FW
    354th MDG
    suicide awareness month

